Selena Gomez ultra sexy in a tight black mini dress and thigh-high boots!

On social media, a friend of Selena Gomez unveiled a photo of the singer where she looked sexy in a tight mini dress!

If Selena Gomez is discreet enough on social media, fans can count on her loved ones to learn more about her daily life. At the beginning of the week, she unveiled a really sexy mini dress.

A DRESS THAT IS UNANIMOUS

It’s a new Selena Gomez who has landed on the Web. While her fans have always seen her as a brunette, she opted for a radical hair change. Now she is totally blonde and has kept her long hair.

This Monday, April 26, a friend of Selena Gomez unveiled a picture of her really very amazing. In a first step, the beautiful took the place sitting on the bed. She displayed herself with her best smile.

As for her outfit, she opted for an ultra-tight mini dress and thigh-high boots that highlighted her legs. To complete her look, she chose a long black coat with brown faux fur.

One thing is for sure, the young woman has really caused a sensation on social media with her ultra sexy outfit. She appeared unrecognizable and did not fail to shock her followers. Hairdressing is not the only new thing about the singer.

Indeed, a few days ago, Selena Gomez decided to get a brand new tattoo. The latter is located on the collarbone and is in the shape of a cross. In an interview with ET, her tattoo artist Bang Bang gave information.

SELENA GOMEZ HAS MADE A NEW TATTOO

Bang Bang revealed about Selena Gomez’s tattoo: “She loved it. No pressure, right? It’s just on her collarbone where everyone will see. It’s a few straight lines and it looks easy. But I was sweating.”

He later added about Selena Gomez’s desires: “I showed her some drawings that were bigger. She photographed them on her body. We made a lot of renderings imposed on different parts of the body.”

Bang Bang also revealed: “Tattoos are a truly deeply moving thing. When someone gets tattooed in any way religious, I don’t even need to ask.”

Regarding Selena Gomez’s tattoo on her collarbone, she also said: “A clavicle is a little more sensitive than some other areas of the body. But she is tough and never makes any noise“.

Some fans of the artist wonder why she changes so much. Between her new tattoo and her new hairstyle, some are asking questions.

Selena Gomez may have new projects in mind. You will have to be patient before you know more. Case to follow!