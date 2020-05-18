Selena Gomez ungrateful towards her fans and close to them only for the promo of her album ? A user of the tackle

Failing to be happy in love, Selena is in her professional life. Indeed, the singer of 27 years has been conducting with brio his career and has become over the years a major figure in the music industry, the proof with this live version of the Rarely performed by Selena Gomez which caused a lot of positive feedback from users. A nice journey that it must also to its millions of fans that follow it and encourage it since its beginnings and which it stays close through the social networks. However, one of them came to tackle on Twitter, accusing him of being present to them only when it comes to the promotion of his music.

someone explain to me how can selena spend 24 hours in her house, but not take her phone for once to say hi to us. I don’t remember the last time she genuinely interacted with us, and not for promo… I’m getting tired of this pic.twitter.com/udCOrHCdGK — emrah ????(fan account) (@skinnysel) March 21, 2020

In this tweet posted by the user @skinnysel, Selena Gomez is wickedly taclée : “Can someone explain to me how Selena can spend 24 hours in his house without taking his phone to say hello at least once ? I don’t remember the last time she really interacted with us and not have to do with the promo… This is boring”. In response to this tweet, another user commented : “She should take example on Ariana” in reference to Ariana Grande who appear on it to communicate in mass with his community. A charge to which the singer has apparently not responded. Always on Selena Gomez, these indices suggest that it would still be under the spell of The Weeknd.