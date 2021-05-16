Selena Gomez unveils a brand new tuto make up with Rare Beauty!

Selena Gomez caused a sensation at the YouTube Beauty Fest in Los Angeles. The young woman made a special make-up Rare Beauty.

STARS EMBARK ON MAKE-UP

Selena Gomez made a notable appearance at the YouTube Beauty Fest broadcast live on the networks from the City of Angels. And this, thanks to a perfect blonde ponytail platinum ultra-glamorous.

Yes, I did. The founder of Rare Beauty has indeed changed her hair color. Like many stars before her, Justin Bieber’s ex dared to say goodbye to her brown hair.

Today, the star adopts a look considered very grunge. Worthy of the 90s, it perfectly sports a faded mane with dark and imposing roots. The stingray in the middle, the hair plated back. That’s how she decided to do her hair for the occasion.

For the event, she was happier than ever. Dressed in a large black sweatshirt perfectly in line with her grungy cut, the Lose You To Love Me performer had to make up a very lucky fan.

Like a beauty influencer, the singer accompanied the famous Hung Vanngo. Together, they then made a perfect makeup for content designer Melissa Alatorre.

A unique opportunity for the young woman to highlight her own make-up brand. Indeed, the two artists used only products signed by Rare Beauty.

Fenty Beauty, Haus Laboratories, Kylie Cosmetics, or KKW Beauty. Many celebrities have created make-up.

In fact, Selena Gomez did not deviate from the rule. The young woman embarked on the adventure in 2020. Moreover, fans now seem delighted with the range that the young woman offers.

SELENA GOMEZ SURPRISES YOUTUBER MELISSA ALATORRE AT YOUTUBE BEAUTY FEST

For her very first participation in the flagship event of the world of beauty, Selena Gomez has therefore caused a sensation. First hidden behind the cameras, she let the suspense hover.

Afterward, the singer surprised the YouTuber. And this, by disembarking without warning alongside Hung Vanngo. More nervous than ever, she confessed her stress.

“I can’t do it as well as either of you, so I apologize.” That’s what the 28-year-old told the two makeup artists on set.

Neither one nor two, Selena Gomez went a long way. In her view, this was not the first time she had been willing to do so. “I do this with my girlfriends and usually they’re really boring.”

While making his make-up, the star made some confidence. “It’s the strangest part because I’m holding something that I’ve created, that I’ve been able to create with an incredible team.”

Very proud of her brand, she couldn’t believe the situation she was in. At the launch of Rare Beauty, Selena stressed the importance of celebrating every form of beauty.

“I’m so excited to release beauty products that… celebrate what makes each of us rare. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are. »