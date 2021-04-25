Selena Gomez unveils a new extract from her cooking show!

Selena Gomez has shared a new excerpt from her new cooking show, Selena-Chef.

Selena Gomez is full of surprise. The American singer shared a video from the upcoming season of her cooking show. Selena Chief.

SELENA GOMEZ UNVEILS A TEASER FOR HER COOKING SHOW

Selena Gomez is a multi-talented artist. Actress, singer, businesswoman, and host… So the young woman is everywhere at once.

Last year, the ex of The Weeknd had the idea to partner with HBO Max to create a 100% digital cooking show. Her name is Selena-Chef. You had to think about it.

Every week, the pretty brunette invited renowned chefs to share a recipe from a distance. And so the result was more than up to scratch.

HBO Max has achieved more than satisfactory audiences. That’s why the streaming site signed up for a season 3 on its platform. So the fans are thrilled.

And since good news never comes alone, know that a third season is in the works. And it was Selena Gomez who announced it on social media.

To do this, the young woman shared a video that aims to be a teaser of the next season of her cooking show. Are you ready?

After the success of the first two seasons, the young woman is back for a season 3. Once again, Selena Gomez invited the world’s top chefs to prepare a meal together to enjoy alone or together. So who will be the headliners for this third season?

SELENA GOMEZ SIGNS FOR THIRD SEASON OF SELENA-CHEF

Deadline announced the good news just yesterday on its website. Selena-Chef will therefore have the right to a new season. That’s all it is.

The series has already raised more than $360,000 in donations. And the streaming show doesn’t intend to stop there. The young woman will collaborate with other associations. We can’t wait.

In the images unveiled by Selena Gomez, the young woman thus performs a countdown before the return of the successful culinary series of the singer. She chose her song Ice Cream to give her video a “countdown” look. Very original.

So far, the artist hasn’t given his fans a date for the release of the next season of Selena-Chef. Despite the many questions asked by Internet users, the latter did not deign to answer.

In parallel to the kitchen, Selena Gomez continues her career as an actress. Since January, the young woman has been filming in New York.

She will appear in the series Only Murders in the Building. The latter is created by Steve Martin and Martin Short, two Hollywood stars.

She will soon unveil her new make-up collection for Rare Beauty. As you will have understood, the performer of Selfish Love is full of surprise…