Selena Gomez unveils a tutorial to copy her look in “De Una Vez”!

Are you fans of Selena Gomez’s look in her music video “De Una Vez”? Good news! The star made us a tutorial to copy her Spanish look!

Followed by more than 208 million followers on her Instagram account, singer Selena Gomez continues to make the buzz! And for good reason… How can you not succumb to her adorable pout and her many talents?

Unsurprisingly, the star succeeds in everything she does! And as a singer, Selena Gomez no longer has her proof to do and is therefore always unanimous on the web! The release of the first single from her future album: De Una Vez is a huge hit on the web!

It’s simple, Internet users her ultra fan! It is not for nothing that in just a few weeks, its title is already in the TOP Spotify!

After 5 years of absence, the beautiful brunette has come back strong with the release of her album Rare which she followed with De Una Vez! Shock!

Very close to her followers, Selena Gomez does not forget them! To thank them for their unwavering support, the young woman has just made a tutorial to copy her ultra-hot Spanish look in “De Una Vez”! Look at:

SELENA GOMEZ: HER TUTO TIK TOK DELIGHTS HER FANS AND MAKES THE BUZZ!

Today, the pretty brunette has ignited the canvas! And for good reason… For 3 weeks with the release of her title: De Una Vez, Selena Gomez raises the temperature on the networks!

For this title in Spanish, Selena Gomez did not do things halfway. The clip is just amazing. With more than 53 million views on YouTube, compliments are all over the place!

It must be said that this Spanish look suits her to delight, don’t you think? Dressed in a pink floral dress, how can you not crack? To accessorize her pretty dress, the star also put flowers in her long brown hair and bet on her make-up!

And while fans asked her for tips to copy her look, Cynthia Di Meo, the stylist of her brand Rare Beauty, made a complete and detailed tutorial on the make-up that the star wears in her music video “Da Una Vez”! The Top!

Posting the video on Tik Tok, the video tutorial of her Spanish look in “De Una Vez” has already made the rounds of the web! Unsurprisingly, fans are thrilled to be able to copy their idol!

The best part about it? Selena’s makeup doesn’t look that hard to achieve! So it’s up to you to play now!