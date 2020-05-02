Selena Gomez unveils behind-the-scenes magic of her music video “Rare” – News Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez: soon new videos

It is a song so important, but I’m happy to have released “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”, because it is part of a whole. This is the first time of this new era of personal and musical.“adds Selena Gomez in this video of the behind the scenes lasts three minutes.

Good news for fans of Selena Gomez, this clip could be the first of a long series. The superstar ends up saying at the end of the making-of of “Rare” : “I believe that this is it, guys, for the first video. I give you appointment to the next.”

