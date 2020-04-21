Selena Gomez unveils behind-the-scenes sexy clip “Boyfriend” !

Selena Gomez has released a new album a few weeks ago. The singer reveals behind-the-scenes of her music video “Boyfriend” !

Several months ago, Selena Gomez has released her brand new album. The singer has released the clip Boyfriend and she unveiled behind the scenes !

Selena Gomez took a break from music after her break up with Justin Bieber. In fact, the star has made a depression and she has had a lot of struggling to recover from this separation.

Thus, it is far from the social networks to focus on her well-being. Nevertheless, the starlet is back on the scene a few months ago. In effect, she released a new album: Rare.

In his new album, Selena Gomez speaks out on his past relationships. As well, the fans have noticed that she was talking about Justin Bieber in “Lose you to love me” as well as ” Look at her now “.

However, a few days ago, the singer posted the clip of ” Boyfriend “ of his last album. The starlet seems to speak of one of his old relationships, and it is inspired in the fairy tales.

Selena Gomez : more beautiful than ever, for the clip Boyfriend !

In fact, in the song, Selena Gomez transforms from a man into a toad, thanks to a magic potion. The starlet is more sensual than ever in the clip and it has made a sensation. As well, a few hours ago, she posted a beautiful photo of it during the clip.

The american singer knows a huge success with his last album. As well, she wanted to make pleasure to the fans and it has unveiled behind-the-scenes of her music video Boyfriend.

On the photo, it is the found masked with her long brown hair. ” On the set of Boyfriend “she writes.

The starlet wears a high black neckline and it is clear that she prepares for a hot date ! In tut’s case, it is very nice and the fans have all died discovering the photo. ” A queen “said a fan. ” So beautiful “said another fan.

