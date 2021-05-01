Selena Gomez unveils her new campaign on mental load!

Selena Gomez once again proves her commitment to her community. The pretty brunette has unveiled her new campaign on mental load.

Selena Gomez has no taboos. Once again, the singer goes bare to evoke the mental load on social networks. She launched an awareness campaign with her foundation.

SELENA GOMEZ PRESENTS HER CAMPAIGN AGAINST MENTAL CHARGE

Once again, Selena Gomez puts a foot in the anthill by evoking as honestly as possible the evils that plague her. And the mental burden is one of them.

After telling her friend Miley Cyrus last year that she was suffering from bipolar disorder, the singer points to a related topic. It is a mental burden.

Yesterday, Selena Gomez posted a post on her Instagram account in which she says she created a campaign against mental illness, Mental Health 101 through her make-up brand, Rare Beauty.

Baila Conmigo’s interpreter wrote that she wanted people to be made aware of mental illness. They affect “more people than we think.” A strong new commitment.

In her post, which Selena Gomez wrote via her notes on her iPhone, the young woman writes that she understands what some people are going through. “You are not alone. I know how scary it is to deal with depression and anxiety at a very young age. So I experienced it. ,” she wrote.

“If I had learned earlier what it was like at school, I think I would have acted differently. It’s obvious. She said. Selena Gomez has therefore decided to launch a mental illness prevention campaign to educate young and old alike.

SINGER TAKES ACTION AGAINST MENTAL ILLNESS VIA RARE BEAUTY

Selena Gomez has posted a series of infographics so her followers can better understand mental illness. Through flashy colors and talking figures, she wants everyone to be affected by these “invisible” evils.

His second post includes statistics on mental illness, as well as a petition to join schools for a service. So she wants to help those who need to talk to someone.

At the same time, Selena Gomez has teamed up with her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. She started a fundraiser. So things can move for good.

“Mental health has always been a personal matter to me. Understanding how to manage it has not always been easy. But it’s something I’m constantly working on. And I hope I can help others. really. Selena Gomez wrote as an introduction.

By addressing “all those who are currently suffering”, Selena Gomez wants to be the spokesperson for a cause that she believes is little heard. Other stars have recently confided in each other about mental illness. Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and more recently Demi Lovato have therefore agreed to confide without a filter on their “down” periods.