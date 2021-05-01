CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez unveils her new campaign on mental load!

Posted on

Selena Gomez once again proves her commitment to her community. The pretty brunette has unveiled her new campaign on mental load.

Selena Gomez has no taboos. Once again, the singer goes bare to evoke the mental load on social networks. She launched an awareness campaign with her foundation.

SELENA GOMEZ PRESENTS HER CAMPAIGN AGAINST MENTAL CHARGE

Once again, Selena Gomez puts a foot in the anthill by evoking as honestly as possible the evils that plague her. And the mental burden is one of them.

After telling her friend Miley Cyrus last year that she was suffering from bipolar disorder, the singer points to a related topic. It is a mental burden.

Yesterday, Selena Gomez posted a post on her Instagram account in which she says she created a campaign against mental illness, Mental Health 101 through her make-up brand, Rare Beauty.

Baila Conmigo’s interpreter wrote that she wanted people to be made aware of mental illness. They affect “more people than we think.” A strong new commitment.

In her post, which Selena Gomez wrote via her notes on her iPhone, the young woman writes that she understands what some people are going through. “You are not alone. I know how scary it is to deal with depression and anxiety at a very young age. So I experienced it. ,” she wrote.

“If I had learned earlier what it was like at school, I think I would have acted differently. It’s obvious. She said. Selena Gomez has therefore decided to launch a mental illness prevention campaign to educate young and old alike.

SINGER TAKES ACTION AGAINST MENTAL ILLNESS VIA RARE BEAUTY

Selena Gomez has posted a series of infographics so her followers can better understand mental illness. Through flashy colors and talking figures, she wants everyone to be affected by these “invisible” evils.

His second post includes statistics on mental illness, as well as a petition to join schools for a service. So she wants to help those who need to talk to someone.

At the same time, Selena Gomez has teamed up with her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. She started a fundraiser. So things can move for good.

“Mental health has always been a personal matter to me. Understanding how to manage it has not always been easy. But it’s something I’m constantly working on. And I hope I can help others. really. Selena Gomez wrote as an introduction.

By addressing “all those who are currently suffering”, Selena Gomez wants to be the spokesperson for a cause that she believes is little heard. Other stars have recently confided in each other about mental illness. Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and more recently Demi Lovato have therefore agreed to confide without a filter on their “down” periods.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

405
CELEBRITIES

In black, Lana Rhoades makes everyone sweat with her body

395
CELEBRITIES

Exquisite! Lana Rhoades models small red swimsuit

350
CELEBRITIES

Great scare of Mia Khalifa from her pool “Something Touched Me”

333
CELEBRITIES

Beauty in black and white, Demi Rose debuts new curly look

278
CELEBRITIES

With just a few threads, Lana Rhoades covers her anatomy

277
CELEBRITIES

Russian Kim Kardashian Anastasia Kvitko emerges its charms

254
CELEBRITIES

The Kardashian Jenner clan could return to television!

244
CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin dares the total pink look and ignites the Web!

234
CELEBRITIES

Natural flirtatious, Kylie Jenner boasts eyes and captivates her audience

220
CELEBRITIES

Huge charms of Mia Khalifa sunbathe in a photo!

To Top