Selena Gomez unveils new head on Instagram and harvest more than 6 million likes

Selena Gomez create buzz on Instagram by posting a photo of her with a new look beauty. In this photo liked more than 6 million times, we see the singer wear a square loop with shades of light brown. If one has the habit of seeing the young woman with mid-length hair smoothed, and sometimes wavy, her appearances with her hair really curly are more rare. So much that during his last public appearances, the singer has tended to opt for hair that’s attached to it and plated.

A hairstyle that creates the surprise, but also leaves place to the suspense. Selena Gomez has tagged the account Instagram of Rare Beautyhis first brand of cosmetic. The absence of a legend does not help to identify the mystery. But the comments of the fans of the ex-star Disney to suggest a new look made from products Rare Beauty for the next clip of the singer. Case to follow, so…

You can also find on Vogue.fr :

The do’s and don’t of Delphine Courteille for pretty curls

The most beautiful cuts wavy all the time

Jennifer Lopez reinvents the short bob and harvest 2 million likes on Instagram !