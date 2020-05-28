Selena Gomez upset by the death of George Floyd !

Like dozens of stars, Selena Gomez, expressed his sadness for the death of George Floyd in his story Instagram.

After seeing the terrible images of the set to George Floyd, who died stifled by four white police officers, Selena Gomez pays tribute to him on Instagram. MCE explains to you all the details !

Stop the hate crimes ! On Monday 25 may, a new “hate crime” is added to the list. In fact, George Floyd, a black man, is death suffocated by four white police officers.

Very shocked in front of this scene so violent, a bandwidth has been the reflex of all film. And of course, the witness released the video on the web denounce the cruelty of police officers.

Then on the video, we see George Floyd ask the police to release him. The reason for this ? The man of forty years, accused of infringement, no longer able to breathe.

As wellthe images do not stop to flow on the web. And of course, they came under the eyes of many stars like Miley Cyrus or Bella Hadid.

Moreover, the two young women were made the word on the social networks to express their anger. And we must believe that Selena Gomez is planning to do just as much !

Selena Gomez cries to the scandal

Like everything in the world, the story of George Floyd upsets completely Selena Gomez. In fact, the artist is saddened by the number of racist crimes in his country !

Then, Selena Gomez shares a photo portrait of this man in order to pay tribute to him. But also to remember the injustice and cruelty that he has suffered in the last minutes of his life.

Thus, we can read the words : “Please, I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts me. My neck also. Everything hurts me ! They will eventually kill me. George Floyd, remember my name. “

But that’s not all ! In fact, Selena Gomez adds a little comment : “How can this still occur ? Imagine all the brutality that is not captured on video ? Rest in peace 💔 “

Tags : George Floyd hate crime – George Floyd murder – selena gomez – Selena Gomez George Floyd – Selena Gomez tribute to George Floyd – Selena Gomez insta – selena gomez instagram