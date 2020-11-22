Selena Gomez upset that her mental health story was ‘twisted’

The singer claims her own story, and warns that “if she doesn’t say it with her own voice, then it’s not true.”

Singer Selena Gomez says her mental health story was very twisted, which infuriated her.

In an interview with her mother Mandy Teefey for The Newsette newsletter, Selena spoke about going public about her mental health issues, reports eonline.com.

“For me, I had to leave social networks, to go through these periods when I did not use my accounts,” he said.

The singer and actress continued, “But I got so mad that my story got twisted into so many different things. The first time I posted again, I said, “I claim my own story, so if you don’t hear it from me, then it’s not true.” Did I go for help? Yes, I do. But I am not ashamed. I feel better and I feel like now I can understand a lot of things. ‘

“I think that was the moment when I knew that no one was going to take my story from me. And I really think I made the circle, so to speak, of making the media look like shit if they’re making fun of someone who has mental health issues, “added Selena.

In April of this year, Selena joined pop star Miley Cyrus on Instagram Live and shared that she is bipolar. He has also said that he wants to use his voice to raise awareness about the disease.