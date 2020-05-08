Selena Gomez: victims ‘abuse emotional’ during her relationship with Justin Bieber ?

Selena Gomez claims to have been a “victim” of psychological violence during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The interpreter of ‘Wolves’ has lived a love story more or less assiduous with the interpreter of ‘Believe’ from 2010 to 2015, and although it is estimated that the time they spent together was “beautiful”, she has now said that she was happy when their relationship is [enfin] completed, and also emphasized that she has not had a “break friendly” that it deserved.

Interviewed about his song ‘Lose You to Love Me’, taken from his new album ‘Rare’, Selena said on the radio to NPR: “I felt that I had not obtained a rupture respectful, and I had accepted, but I know that I need to find the way to say the things that I would have liked to say [à ce moment-là].

“This is not a song hate-filled, it is a song that says that I was experiencing something beautiful, and I would never say that this was not the case. It was [aussi] very difficult and I am happy that this is finished.

“And I felt that it was a good way to say [ce que je ressentais]it’s done , and I understand that, and I respect that, and now I’m in a whole other chapter [de ma vie].”

When asked if she were to allude to Justin Bieber in her song, she replied: “you need a name, as I understand it.” Trying as much possible to avoid pronouncing the name of the singer, who is now married to the fashion model Hailey Bieber.

In addition, the star 27-year-old then stated that it did not consider that his relationship with the interpreter of ‘Sorry’ was part of the most difficult moments of her life because she was able to “find strength” in the latter.

When asked if her relationship with Justin Bieber had been one of the most difficult moments of his life, Selena replied: “No, because I found the strength. It is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not disrespectful [en disant que] I feel I have been the victim of some abuse…”

Asked to clarify if she was referring to emotional abuse, she added : “Yes, and I think it is something that I had to efforçer to understand as an adult. And I needed to understand the choices I was making.

“Even if I absolutely do not want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to say that I feel stronger than ever, and I’ve found a way through this with as much grace as possible.”

Justin Bieber has not yet commented on the remarks made by his ex-girlfriend.