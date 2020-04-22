While recently, there was the revelation shock from Selena Gomez announcing that she was no longer friends with Demi Lovato, this is another rumor that is gaining momentum today… And which will disappoint many. According to several internet users, the interpreter “Sober” would have an account in Instagram secret that she would use to criticize violently to his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez ! On the account @traumaqueen4evamany publications criticizing the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber and encensant Demi Lovato are posted for a time. But what has the chip in the ear of the detectives of the web, this are the catches of a live account hate revealed, showing Demi Lovato behind the screen of his phone ! Then, would she have forgotten to log out to switch on his Instagram official before launching a live, or is it a montage ? It is hard to know…

In any case, after that the Canvas has shared this discovery, Demi Lovato ended up in the top tweets and the account @traumaqueen4eva has then been deleted of Instagram. But was it really behind that name to attack violently, his girlfriend Selena Gomez ? A source close to Demi Lovato has, however, entrusted to the magazine Insider the team of the singer argues that these information are false : “There are several publications to be false and falsified. It is unfortunate that people find time to attack the other, while the world has other bigger issues on which to focus in the moment.” To be clear, the users may be a little too packed… If one believes these statements, Demi Lovato would not be behind this fake account and thus would not have clashed Selena Gomez ! Always on the planet people, here is a focus on these stars who have spoken about their mental illness.