Selena Gomez wants to the tabloids for having used his personal problems

The actress and singer Selena Gomez — Avalon / Starface



Selena Gomez has known the celebrity is very young, and to see the media seize its problems has been hard to collect. If things are going much better for the singer of 27 years, she keeps a bitter memory of his adolescence in the spotlight.

“Things have gotten out of control when I was super young. I think it showed people that I was weak at certain times, and that I had problems. I’ve gone through things really difficult, and because of that, whether I like it or not, we drew up the table of my life, ” she explained in an interview with Amy Schumer for the magazine Interview. And there was only one way for the star to regain control of the narrative that was his life.

The change

“I had to start to entrust me with, because people took my story and I destroyed it. I’m so young and I’m going to continue to change, and no one has the right to tell me how is going my life, ” continued Selena Gomez.

In recent years, Selena Gomez has, therefore, taken the advantage of being very transparent about his health issues, whether its lupus or bipolar disorders and anxiety problems which it suffers.