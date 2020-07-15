Selena Gomez was admitted to the emergency hospital after the release of their clip !

Selena Gomez has just been hospitalized. The cause would be an accident in the home. By the time we do not know how is the singer.

Selena Gomez has just been hospitalized. And the fans know that the health of the singer is very fragile. Some time ago it was announced that suffering from lupus. This announcement incited the fans. But this is another story.

She had just released her new video “Beyond The Life Of The“, a phenomenon after a small time of absence. This was a moment awaited by all the fans. But in the end, Selena Gomez is in the TT world for another reason.

One of his relatives, announced on Twitter that the young woman has just returned to the hospital. And then, it’s a home. All the fans were worried and posting tweets of encouragement. Apparently, the singer had to undergo a small operation.

Far, the majority of the fans believe that it was once more a concern for the kidneys. We remind you that Selena was transplanted a kidney and that she had had serious complications as a result of the operation. But this is not all ! Is an accident in the home.

Selena Gomez is in the hospital due to an accident

In fact, according to the source close to Selena Gomez, it would have hit the head on it. But this injury would have required an intervention. The injury must be fairly deep. In summary, the fans, the publication of a lot of tweets in a state of panic.

” You are very sick to put Selena in a TT like that and say she is in the hospital, my heart stopped beating and I panicked “can I read it on Twitter. The young woman has a huge French community that cares for her.

But normally it is not anything serious, the young man has not yet responded via Instagram. Therefore, I do not know where is Selena Gomez at the moment, but we hope that everything goes well for her ! Consolation prize : his clip became a success since its launch, a beautiful gift of recovery !

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez news Selena Gomez, and singer Selena Gomez hospitalized – selena gomez disease Selena Gomez problem – Selena Gomez health