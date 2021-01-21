SELENA GOMEZ: WATCH THE BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO OF “DE UNA VEZ”

Selena Gomez has posted on its YouTube channel behind the scenes of the video of “ De Una Vez “, his new single in Spanish.

In the behind the scenes you can see how Sel prepared for the making of the clip, directed (remotely) by the duo of Latin directors Los Pérez, aka Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez. The singer explains how important it was for her to return to singing in Spanish, to the point of thinking that her voice sounds better than in English.

As Selena explains, the video for “De Una Vez” perfectly reflects the meaning of the song: it addresses important themes such as healing, empowerment, and love, narrating Selena’s personal and creative growth in a house that looks like to have come out of a mythological tale.

Surrounded by mysteries and magic, the singer enters the various rooms that represent her evolution.

The particularly “De Una Vez” that most impressed the fans there’s no doubt the forest green manicure worn by Sel.