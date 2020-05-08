Selena Gomez : we love her new hairstyle

Always abreast of the latest trends in hair, Selena Gomez unveils its new head.

Decidedly, Selena Gomez we offer a return media very noticed in the beginning of the year 2020 ! In fact, with the release of his new album ” Rare “ last January, we (re)reason she used to looks more fashionable than the others, and beauty treatments worked.

But the actress of 27 years has recently turned a corner in terms of novelty : she decided to change your hairstyle. Even if this is not the first time for Selena Gomezit was rather accustomed to see with straight hair and a fringesometimes hair at the squaresometimes the hair tied with a middle parting… But rarely with curly hair !

It is now done, since Selena Gomez was posted on Instagram with his new hairstyle : half-long hair, a nice and discreet sweeping honey colored and most importantly, lengths well curly. Result : a spirit seventies that we love, accentuated in this photo by earrings dangling rhinestone. Side make-upno surprise : dash of eyeliner, mascara and red lipstick signed Rare Beautyhis new brand of cosmetics.

>>> Check out all varieties of colors to adopt in 2020

>>> The advice of an expert to take care of your long hair

>>> Oscar-2020 : the hairstyles to remember of the ceremony

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style