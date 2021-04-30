Selena Gomez: What beauty secret hides behind her blonde hair?

Selena Gomez has inspired her fans a lot since she adopted her blonde hair. Two hairdressers give them advice.

A few days ago, Selena Gomez fanned the canvas by showing up with blonde hair.

A WELCOME NEWS AMONG SELENA GOMEZ FANS

Fortunately for Selena Gomez, she did not receive the same reception as her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Indeed, the latter tried a whole new cut, namely dreadlocks.

And the least we can say is that he got burned. Thus, Internet users have accused the singer of cultural appropriation. But that won’t stop him from keeping them.

As for Selena Gomez, her blonde hair has been validated by the majority of her fans. So, on his first and last Instagram post, the comments are all positive.

“OMG!! Super blonde,” “Wow,” “Unbelievable,” “what,” “Back to blonde!!!, “reads the space dedicated to fan messages.

However, it is to wonder how the star has gone from brown or blond? And most importantly, how does it make it so good?

Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, Selena Gomez’s hairdressers, answered these questions via their Instagram accounts. “We’ve been doing Selena’s coloring for over a decade now. She usually has a fairly natural style, but this time she opted for a big change,” they begin.

Then they add: “Cette coloration blonde is one of a kind because we had to make sure that there was an equal balance of cold tones and warm tones for her complexion. It’s a sharper look and perfect for summer.”

As you will understand, this new cut has taken quite a while. 8 a.m. in total. Well say so, you have to suffer to be beautiful! And you, do you validate this hair madness of Selena Gomez?

HOW DO I MAINTAIN BLOND HAIR?

In order to keep her beautiful blonde hair, Selena Gomez maintains them. And for that, she has her own little secret. Indeed, according to the two hairdressers, the singer would use the Color Balance shampoo of the brand Joico. It is priced at 15 euros, only.

Now you’re wondering what’s in practice? This product gives your scalp a fresh feeling. It is also formulated to neutralize unwanted coppery yellow tones. Then it prevents the hair from fading. Well!

In terms of use, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri recommend spreading this shampoo every three washes. Simple and effective. But if Selena Gomez has convinced you, know that the Color Balance shampoo of the brand Joico is hard to find. ouch!

Do you have blond hair? If so, do you plan to test Selena Gomez’s beauty routine to keep them?