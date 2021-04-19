Selena Gomez: What does her latest tattoo on her collarbone mean?

Singer Selena Gomez’s tattoo artist, Bang Bang, has made confidences about her latest tattoo on her collarbone!

Not long ago, Selena Gomez fans noticed that she had a brand new tattoo on her collarbone. And the least we can say is that the latter is much talked about. Her tattoo artist said more about what it means.

A NEW TATTOO

In an interview with ET, tattoo artist Bang Bang who has a tattoo shop in New York made confidences. She revealed that Selena Gomez had asked her to make a small cross on her collarbone.

The tattoo artist also reveals that Selena Gomez was accompanied by her friends. She later said: “She loved it. No pressure, right? It’s just on her collarbone where everyone will see.”

Bang Bang added: “It’s a few straight lines and it looks easy. But I was sweating.” It was the tattoo artist who gave her eight tattoos “hidden all over her body”.

He also confessed: “She told me that she was shooting in New York and that she was there for a few more weeks. She thought maybe she wanted something big. I understand a lot.”

Selena Gomez’s tattoo artist also said: “I showed her some drawings that were bigger. She photographed them on her body. We made a lot of renderings imposed on different parts of the body.”

SELENA GOMEZ HAS DONE TATTOOS RELATED TO SPIRITUALITY

After much thought with the tattoo artist, Selena Gomez finally opted for a smaller tattoo. For her part, Bang Bang explained that she had done tattoos related to spirituality.

Selena Gomez’s tattoo artist told ET: “Tattoos are a truly deeply moving thing. When someone gets tattooed in any way religious, I don’t even need to ask.

She continued: “I know that this tattoo gives them power and I like to be a part of it.” Regarding the body part, she explained that the collarbone was not the most pleasant area of the body to get tattooed.

Bang Bang explained about Selena Gomez: “A clavicle is a little more sensitive than some other areas of the body. But she’s tough and never makes any noise. Subsequently, the tattoo artist made other confidences.

According to her, tattooing is a way to heal from certain wounds. Sometimes it’s also a celebration of something. This time, she was able to enjoy this incredible experience with the singer.

One thing is for sure, Bang Bang seems really proud to count Selena Gomez among its clients. It remains to be seen whether she will get any more tattoos in the future. Case to follow!