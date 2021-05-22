Selena Gomez: What is the meaning of her many tattoos?

Young singer Selena Gomez has many tattoos, but what do they really mean? We’ll give you more details!

SELENA GOMEZ’S STYLE

The young American starlet has a style of dress that pleases her fans very much. Indeed, Selena Gomez is very followed for her fashion outfits on social networks.

Lately, it’s her haircut that’s been the cause of her. Indeed, the young woman decided to make a radical change! That surprised his fans a lot.

It was on social media that the young woman unveiled her new hairstyle. She then swaps her beautiful brown color for a very daring blonde, but that suits her to delight.

This is not the first time the young woman has turned into a blonde. And every time, the fans are very satisfied! And we love it, too.

Moreover, for this special color, the hairdressers spent more than 8 hours on Selena Gomez’s hair. That’s all it is!

But in general, the pretty singer has a rather sober style. In any case, it pleases his fans a lot. What you also need to know about her is that the young woman is a big fan of tattoos!

Indeed, Justin Bieber’s ex is one of the celebrities who love tattoos. Besides, she’s got a lot of them! So today we decided to go back on his many tattoos. And to reveal their meaning to you! We tell you everything.

MEANING OF HIS TATTOOS

The pretty Selena Gomez has more than a dozen tattoos! That’s all it is.

They are spread all over the body. Most are tributes to family members.

So Selena Gomez’s tattoos all have meaning. In 2012, she had her first tattoo. This is a musical note on the wrist. A tribute to his career.

In the same year, she gave herself a tattoo of Roman number LXXVI (76) on her neck. This is the year of his mother’s birth.

In 2013, she got a tattoo on her hip with the phrase “God makes me stronger,” a passage from the Bible. The following year, she got an Arabic phrase tattooed that said, “Love yourself first.”

In 2015, the singer makes the Hindu mantra OM that symbolizes tranquility and consciousness. The tattoo under his ear is a G in homage to Gracie his sister.

Selena also has a tattooed sun in honor of her grandmother who is her ray of sunshine. The young woman also has a semicolon on her wrist. To mark the series 13 reasons why it produces.

In 2018, she is number 4 with her friends who represent their friendship. She also makes the number 1 with her friend Courtney Barry.

On her thigh, she has two hands tattooed. And an arrow on his hand. On her arm, she had the date of her kidney transplanttattooed. And on the neck, Rare in reference to her album.