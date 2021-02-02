Selena Gomez: What really happened with The Weeknd?

The Weeknd dropped Bella Hadid for Selena Gomez. In a few months, they became a couple of the year 20217 and it made us dream.

It’s unlikely that you missed the love story between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd that marked the year 2017! Indeed, the star couple has made more than one fan dream.

The Weeknd is currently relishing the success of his latest album. But he is mostly in the middle of preparing for the Superbowl halftime game in February. A show for which he spent no less than $7 million out of his own pocket.

Selena Gomez is back in full force. With two clips already released last month, she announced the release of her EP sung in Spanish scheduled for March 2021. The opportunity to reconnect with its Mexican roots!

The two lovebirds are no longer a couple, but it seems that they have left their mark. Indeed, four years after the announcement of their couple, fans still seem as interested in their love story.

It was in November 2016 that Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, announced her separation from Bella Hadid. And only two months later, he and Selena Gomez were spotted together.

SELENA GOMEZ AND THE WEEKND: AN UNEXPECTED COUPLE

A relationship still kept secret until their hand-in-hand appearance at the MET Gala in May 2017. A very unexpected couple therefore that has raised a lot of questions on the part of the fans. They accused Selena Gomez of breaking up the couple. Ouch!

Everything has an end, it was in October of that same year that their romance ended. Rumor has it that this is because of the distance because The Weeknd was on tour. He even said in an interview with Page Six that he had no time for his relationship because he was too focused on his career.

The same source goes on to say, “Abel is building a legacy. He is young, he has success, money, he can have all the girls he wants. This relationship came out of nowhere“

A relationship that ended by mutual agreement, therefore. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd remained on very good terms.

But that didn’t stop the singer from reconnecting with his ex, Bella Hadid. They tried to rebuild their relationship several times but to no avail.

But if there is anything to be learned from this relationship it is music! She’s not Taylor Swift’s best friend for nothing, the singer mentions her ex in her song “Remembrance”. And it is on his title “Save your tears” that The Weeknd talks about his two former relationships, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

Thus, it should be noted that Selena Gomez remains engraved in the memory of her ex The Weeknd.