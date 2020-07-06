Selena Gomez wins a lot for a post is sponsored !

For each publication sponsored in your account of Instagram, the singer Selena Gomez wins énormémement money.

Dwayne Johnson, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez pocketing thousands of dollars for publications sponsored in your name Instagram. MCE reveals the amount of its price !

You can’t miss publications sponsored. The stars, as the candidates of the reality of the tv, never ceasing to make the promotion of products of any kind.

The purpose of this ? Seduce your community and convince them to buy, so that they, in turn, staying with a check. And, often, the sums are not trivial !

In fact, some celebrities are very famous do not hesitate to inflate their prices for a simple post. This is the case of Dwayne Johnson.

Oh, yes, the wrestler and actor, best known in the Fast And Furious film, not to laugh. To promote a product at its profile of Instagram, called not less thana million dollars for the publication. No, you’re not dreaming !

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner it costs so expensive ! With 184 million followers, the star of the show “The Incredible Family Kardashian” doesn’t want to work so that the butter does not more.

Then a single post is worth 986 000 dollars. So, this is the first time in several years that the beautiful brunette is in second place in the standings.

Selena Gomez in demand as much

In any case, Dwayne Johnson and Kylie Jenner does not have that they feel guilty of their price. And for a good reason, the singer Selena Gomez is following very closely.

In fact, Selena Gomez refuses to do the promotion of a product sI don’t win is not a great check for the following. After all, all work deserves a salary !

So, Selena Gomez request 848 000 dollars per publication sponsored. Then, after the Bunker of the HEADQUARTERS, the interpreter of “Love To You, Lose” part of the most influential people on Instagram.

With over 182 million subscribers, Selena Gomez can afford to inflate their price. Or not…

