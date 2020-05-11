Selena Gomez without makeup and hair is natural, she delivers an inspiring message and positive

Selena Gomez chooses the natural. Away from film sets and red carpets, the actress and singer posted a series of photos without make-up. A way to be in line with the containment, which invites to the relaxation, but also to apply the philosophy that the impulse of his life, to be happy despite the difficulties. The actress has published photos make-up free, with positive messages. In front of her mirror, Selena Gomez strikes a pose. They then discovered his face devoid of foundation, mascara and blush. Accustomed to blow drying smooth or chignons plated, the actress plays the card of the natural, leaving even show his wavy hair. A hair-coiffed-uncombed, which adds authenticity to his approach. Selena Gomez chooses to highlight a note stuck to her mirror, so as to associate his reflection with an inspiring message :” I am in charge of how I feel today, I choose happiness “can you read, or :” I am sufficient unto myself “.

Positive affirmations to encourage self-acceptance and advocate for the force that results in us to move forward in everyday life. She shines and his fans are won over.

Selena Gomez, the strength despite the hardships

Achievement of an autoimmune disease, which has caused unrest and anxiety, Selena Gomez is a time removed from the social networks. After having undergone a kidney transplant in 2017, she was admitted in a psychiatric clinic in 2018 after an emotional shock, related to its health problems. At the beginning of the month of April, Selena Gomez admitted during a live Instagram with Miley Cyrus, have been diagnosed bi-polar. She said then : “I’m from Texas and we don’t know just not to talk about it. You have to always look cool… “. And to clarify :” I wanted to have the most information possible, and it has really helped me. I was not scared when I knew, and I think people have been surprised by it. This is not very common to talk about mental health, even in families “. Last January she came back on her relationship with Justin Bieber, and spoke of the right of way psychological that the singer had on it.

