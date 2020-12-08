SELENA GOMEZ WOULD LIKE TO SEE: “MORE MEN SUPPORT WOMEN”

Selena Gomez was one of the guests of the Teen Vogue Summit and in the virtual discussion, she touched on many important topics, from her commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement to the presidential elections in the United States.

She then gave space to the topic of gender equality by explaining how inspired she feels when women support each other. But he also recalled that it is necessary for men to participate in the discourse to achieve true equality.

” I love how supportive women can be towards other women and support each other. And now younger girls can refer to more women than ever before, like our vice president and Stacey Abrams, ” the 28-year-old said, referring to US vice president Kamala Harris and politics and activist – All these women are really breaking the mold and doing amazing things . “

” If anything, I’d like to see more men support women. I think this time when women support each other is great but also that we need some support from men .”