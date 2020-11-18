SELENA GOMEZ’S PEACHY MAKEUP IS THE FALL MAKEUP LOOK – ALL TO BE COPIED

Needless to say, 2020 was not a very glamorous year both for celebs and for us who are not famous. Few fabulous beauty looks from virtual red carpets, a swipe of mascara for meetings on Zoom, or for lessons in Dad.

So when famous makeup artist Hung Vanngo took to Instagram to share his first collaboration in ten months (!) With his loyal client Selena Gomez, followers around the world stopped the scroll.

Simple to replicate, yet so bright, the ” Lose You To Love Me “ singer’s peach makeup (created entirely with her line, Rare Beauty ) offered an autumnal twist that’s ideal for the season.

Let’s start with a flawless complexion and fresh and healthy skin, the cheeks are warmed by a peach blush as the glossy lips in the same shade.

The peachy tones brighten and cheer, combine well with the soft sweater Selena. A glossy brown mane brushed brows, and long lashes are in perfect contrast and create a frame on the face. A sprinkle of sparkly eyeshadow serves as a reminder that Christmas in all its light is just around the corner here.

Really want to go back to playing with makeup, we’ll do it soon. While we wait for the vaccine, however, we must continue to do everything possible to contain the pandemic.