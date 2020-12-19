SELENA GOMEZ’S REFLECTIONS ON HER 2020, BETWEEN “RARE” AND THE COLLABORATION WITH BLACKPINK

Selena Gomez stopped to think about the year that is ending, a difficult year for everyone and at the same time a year marked by musical successes for her.

On 10 January, before the pandemic hit and changed the face of 2020 forever, the singer had released the third album Rare, which soon became number one in the charts.

” Surely there is a bittersweet feeling, ” the 28-year-old said in an interview on Billboard. ” I’d rather the world were in a better place. But it was nice to see that my music could, I hope, bring some joy to people in half of all this “.

Selena Gomez also recalled the powerful collaboration with Blackpink on ” Ice Cream “: ” Blackpink is an incredible group and their album is fantastic. I thought it would be so much fun to enter a totally different world .”

” It’s very different from any kind of music I’ve ever done but that was the point. The idea of ​​doing something with a very strong female group, bringing their culture here, and of course they did the same for me over there, it seemed perfect “.

The star is happy with this year’s hits, but has no plans to sit on his laurels: “It’s nice to know that Rare has become what it has become for me. Of course, I’d like to say it‘s the best album I’ve released so far. But this one. it doesn’t mean that I won’t challenge myself for my neighbor. “