self-isolation was a good test for my relationship

2020-05-06 22:00:05

Katy Perry says that the locking of the coronavirus was a good test for her romance with Orlando Bloom, because it forced them to realize that they “have nothing to hide” from each other.

Katy Perry says that the locking of the coronavirus was a good test for her romance with Orlando Bloom.

The singer, 35-year-old is expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando, and stated that isolation in her home with the actor had helped to forge closer links than ever before, because it forced them to realize that they “can” t hide anything “.

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: “If you love me during the quarantine, you can love me at any other time. The quarantine reveals probably the most about you.”

And she then added jokingly: “I mean, you can’t even hide your fungus of the foot. It is just there. I used, but I don’t have it anymore. But you can’t hide anything. … This is me, this is it. ”

The hitmaker “ Never Worn White ” did not, however, the best time in quarantine, as she has recently revealed that she has not been able to satisfy his desires pregnancy during the global health crisis, because she can not get out to the store to buy the products she wants.

She said: “I think it’s one of those things where usually in the past, you hear stories of a pregnant woman who has a thirst for something, and the husband or the fiance will and rushes to the grocery store at two in the morning.

“There is no rush to the grocery store! It’s like,” do you really Want this watermelon, do you really need this orange, do you really need this pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a pickle? ” ”

Despite the obvious difficulties, Katy has insisted on the fact that she was always “thankful for so many things”.

She added: “things are going very well, all things considered. I am just grateful for so many things and take one day at a time.”

Keywords: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Return to the flow

.