Send Georgina Rodriguez to her pet to the vet, by jet

Renowned Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez who is the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo professional football player, according to an interview with a Spanish magazine commented that she had sent her pet to the vet, but did so traveling with this she was taken on her private jet.

One thing we have observed among Cristiano Ronaldo’s family, also known as CR7, is that at any opportunity he has taken the opportunity to show off his family and bring a lot of love, especially to his beautiful partner, with whom we have seen him more than in love on constant occasions, not only in his own publications but also in hers.

The young social media celebrity has gained fame not only for being the wife of the renowned Juventus F.C. player of the Italian Serie A but also for her beauty and above all for the love story they lived before becoming a couple, there is no doubt that Georgina Rodríguez managed to conquer the striker almost instantly.

The couple has been together since 2017 the model got very pregnant with the athletic footballer, currently, they have 4 children with whom they share very entertaining and cute moments as a family.

One thing that seems normal for many people is that in addition to family members, they also consider an important part of their niche to their own pet, the couple has a sphinx cat which is estimated to be between $4,000, which in Mexican pesos would be about 83,000 pesos.

Clearly, a pet with this price could not be taken with any veterinarian, surely Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have some special veterinarian for the “Pepe” feline name.

Apparently, the Spanish model commented that the cat while on a trip in Italy was crowded, this happened in Turin, Italy of course that at that very moment it was taken care of, however for its recovery to be more complete they decided to send it to Spain to finish recovering, fortunately, its owners have a fortune with which these and other luxuries can be given.

It was InStyle magazine that had the scoop of the news, it should be clarified that Rodriguez to make sure that his precious pet was in good hands decided to send it to his sister, with whom she has an excellent relationship, surely she would take care of Pepe perfectly.

A few weeks ago Cristiano Ronaldo and his family spent a nice holiday in Italy, enjoying the snow, his wife and children were very happy, these photographs we found in Georgina’s account who shared the most content.

In several videos and photographs of the couple on their respective Instagram account we have found content where they appear next to their pet, which seems to be quite affectionate with their owners, being Pepe another member of the family the special care could not be missed, and go they were not made to wait.

On August 14, 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video in which Georgina Rodríguez was giving him a massage on one of his legs while lying on the floor, when suddenly we see the curious feline approaching CR7, as soon as he is very close to him he begins to blow the pillow with his head where his owner is located, it’s a way to give him love, surely he was purring while he was doing it the affection was reciprocal because then the player started stroking him.

Undoubtedly the love for some pets could be equated with the love and affection of a loved one, of course not everyone thinks so but in fact, there are many coincidences and among celebrities, it seems that it is no exception.