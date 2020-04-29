“Senorita” is a single diamond!

The couple swept everything in its path. For the summer of 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have united their talents on the song Senorita. In just a few weeks, the title became the one of the tubes must in the summer. The two artists were not at their first collaboration since they had already united their voices in 2015 on the song I Know What You Did Last Summer. At the time, the piece was signed a great success in the charts all over the world, receiving in particular a dual certification in the United States.

With the song Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello came back even stronger on the front of the music scene. A title hot summer and produced by Cashemer Cat, Benny Blanco and Watt for which the artists were flown to Los Angeles for the clip. In this video, the public was able to discover the two artists closest and sensual than ever. And for cause, it is through this song that they have formalized their relationship. Senorita allowed Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to find love, but also reports today a single diamond in France thanks to the 50.000.000 equivalent streams. A well-deserved award for a beautiful start of the year!

Ouns Hamdi