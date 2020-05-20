Sentenced to life in prison, he is free thanks to Kim Kardashian

Last April 15, Kim Kardashian West stated on its account Instagram have started to follow a course to to become a lawyer. The news had elicited multiple taunts on the social networks, but the star of california was indeed serious . This idea has not appeared one morning at the break of the bed . In reality, Kim K has found his motivation in working with Donald Trump in 2018 after having met him to talk about” prison reform “but mostly to get the freedom of a woman of 63 years sentenced to the life in prison. After that – it, Kim said she wanted to be “fight for the people who have paid their debt to society “before you say” and if I know more, I will be able to do more “ . Do more, this is what the wife of Kanye West for a year . Before passing the California bar in 2022, Kim K has :

– released 17 prisoners and then to pay the rent one of them, Matthew Charles,

– made a speech at the White House alongside the president of the States – States to request better conditions of detentionnotably for women,

– announced a partnership with the company carpool Lyftagreement which aims to offer the races at the ex – inmates walk-in interviews .

Kim Kardashian and Momolu Stewart to the prison of Washington DC in June 2019 / Oxygen

And so, on this Monday, October 7, the star is shown again in obtaining the release of Momolu Stewart with that she was able to share during the summer . This man, 39-year-old has been released after 23 years spent behind the bars of the prison of Washington DCafter having killed a man at 16 years old and he was tried as an adult, tried, to life in prison . Momolu Stewart has spent more time in prison than in freedom . During all these years, Stewart has made significant efforts in obtaining particular GED ( General Education Development ) which is equivalent to the academic diploma of university level in the States – States . Once free, the Washingtonien announced want” just appreciate the things that have been removed when he was a young man during all these years in prison, the smell of the trees, enjoy life simply “ . He also explained to the media Oxygen . com he had “been buried alive, and that he now lives a form of resuscitation “ . Momolu Stewart will have a period of probation of 5 years .

Kim Kardashian for a good cause at the heart of a communication controlled on your fingertips

The media Oxygen . com the microphone which is expressed Momolu Stewart on his release from prison was not on-site by chance . A documentary film entitled,” Kim Kardashian West : The Justice Project “directed by… Oxygen will indeed see the light of day in the next month to the States – States . This documentary will show the star of california in action with prisoners, Donald Trump, and will before about Kim K around the back of Momolu Stewart, about which she said in particular :” It deserves you to take his release into account . It is redeemed and is no longer dangerous for the society__ . If he can’t go back and change what he did when he was 16 years old, he assumes the responsibility for the pain he has caused to the family of his victim, and he feels guilty for his role in the crime that resulted in the end of this life “. Then Kim Kardashian, a good actress or maker of miracles ? At the bottom, what does it matter, the former prisoners now free them are real and have seen their lives take on a whole new meaning .