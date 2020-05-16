separated from Andrew Garfield, she has a new darling… And it’s not bad!! (PHOTO)

The information was revealed by the american website Page Six. Emma Stone, the star winner of The the Land, is no longer a heart to take. The actress of 28 years would have succumbed to the charm of a film director. The persistent rumours about her marriage with Andrew Garfield have made long fire. The belle had met the latter on the set of the Amazing Spider-Man in 2011, before separating from him in 2015. A rumor persistently spoke together again, and was even talk of marriage. But it seems that their romance is history.

Who is the new elected ? A certain Dave McCary, 32 years old, writer and director on the famous show comedy Saturday Night Live, who invites, it is the custom of the stars to participate in sketches.

Taylor Jewell/AP/SIPA

>>> Emma Stone reveals have been traumatized on the set of Crazy, Stupid, Love… And we understand why !

This is what Emma Stone on several occasions, including in December, but also more recently, during a show where his playing partner Ryan Gosling (The the Land, Crazy Stupid Love), was the main guest. The two lovebirds were spotted together last June, at the premiere of the film Brigsby Bearthat Dave McCary had done.