Separated from Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott breaks the silence : “I am…

Separated for a few days Kylie Jenner, the mother of his daughter Stormi, the rapper Travis Scott came out of his silence to deny rumors of infidelity.

Between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottit is officially finished. A few days ago, we learned that the parents of Stormi had put an end to their love story because of disagreements on their common future. After speaking to the sister of Kim Kardashianit was the turn of rapper to come out of his silence. In story Instagram, Travis Scott has not hidden his sentence to be at the heart of many on-said and being accused of infidelity.

“I am affected by the rumors, regretted the dad of Stormi. Once again, these false stories that say that I went to see elsewhere are simply not true. I focus on my life and music.” Since the announcement of his break-up with Kylie Jennerthe media are given to heart joy. According to them, Travis Scott quickly comforted in the arms of Rojean Kar. His side also, the young woman has denied in block : “None of these rumors is true, it’s just the Internet that creates a false narrative. Please, stop spreading lies and leave him and me alone, because this affects real life. Thank you.”

And Kylie Jennershe , too, has been the subject of rumors. According to the Daily Mailshe would have spun to find her ex, rapper Tyga, in the middle of the night. Startling revelations, that would be absolutely false. After a few hours, Kylie Jenner has assured not to have seen her ex-boyfriend… “The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than it really is. There was no appointment at 2 in the morning with Tyga, she tweeted on Thursday 3 October. You see me drop two of my friends in a studio in which it was located.” On Twitter, Kylie Jenner has confirmed his break-up with Travis Scott by revealing that they kept “good relations” : “Our main objective at the moment is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter are our priorities”.

