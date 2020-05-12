Separation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: a divorce predictable

After only 15 months of relationship, Amber Heard asks for the divorce of Johnny Depp. A separation is expected.



Their marriage lasted only 15 months. Amber Heard, 30 years filing for divorce with Johnny Depp, 52 years old, for “differences irreconcilable”, only two days after the death of the mother of the actor, Betty Sue Palmer.

According to the magazine Peoplethe couple, who met in 2011 on the set of the film Rhum Expresswould have been through a few crises notable.

Amber Heard, of regret on the day of betrothal

Including the day of their engagement in January 2014. “Before that Amber met Johnny, she was just a girl super cool who lived with a roommate who was going out with girls, tells a source close to the actress. Their evening engagement, she began to be afraid. She wondered what she was doing there. She couldn’t believe what his life had become.”

At the end of 2014, according to several mediaJohnny Depp then starts to drink. His performance at the Hollywood Press Awards has fed the rumor, as the actor appears to be inconsistent.

</p> <p>

Amber Heard would have threatened to leave if he does not recovered not. In December 2014, the couple slows down the pace and pushes the marriage. “There is no reason to rush, explained at the time, a friend of the couple. Johnny is crazy in love but there are troubles in their relationship.”

Fabulous wedding in the Bahamas and then to hell in Australia

In February 2015, the couple unites in spite of everything, at a grand ceremony on the private island of Johnny Depp in the Bahamas. “When Johnny Depp wants you, you don’t say no,” says one close to the couple.

According to Peopletheir age difference of 22 years would have also caused some tensions. Just as the thirst for freedom, Amber Heard, who declared, in July 2015 the magazine It: “What terrifies me is losing my freedom. I don’t want to lose my ability to travel the world.”

Their trip to Australia seems to seal the fate of the couple: first of all, Johnny Depp is injured at the wrist then that he should turn the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean. He returned to the United States for the surgery. The australian government then accuses the actors have taken their two dogs Pistol and Boo without the report.

Agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce is threatening the animals of euthanasia if they do not go out of the territory. Depp and Heard publish a video apology strange, under pressure from the government.

The Daily Mail talking about a “year from hell” for the two acteursn and their divorce will not necessarily end: amber Heard claims maintenance Johnny Depp, the couple had not signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married.