Sequence emotion with the daughter of Sandra Bullock: “My superhéroïne”

Guest of the show “Red Table Talk’, Sandra Bullock was offered with his daughter, a sequence of emotion to viewers.

Friday, actress Sandra Bullock was the guest of Jada Pinkett Smith in the show “Red Table Talk”.

On the occasion of the issuance of the girlfriend of Will Smith, the daughter of Sandra Bullock has made a rare appearance that melted the hearts of internet users.

While the work of nurses was discussed, Laila (8 years old) appeared to pay tribute to the nursing staff.

Turning to April, a nurse at a hospital in Los Angeles, Laila has provoked exclamations, softened guests of the show.

Thank you April for all that you do for everyone. Be safe with your family

Considered by Sandra Bullock as his “superhéroïne”, Laila and her family have made a donation of 6,000 masks to the hospital staff from April Buencamino.

A sequence to view from the 8th minute.

Before this, the american actress had made a beautiful tribute: “April, thank you… I will try to say it without crying, but thank you for all that you do, because we have the opportunity to be here and to be home with our families, and it’s all thanks to your hard work. There is not a dinner, or a prayer that goes by without that we send our love and our appreciation and our gratitude because we are safe thanks to you”.