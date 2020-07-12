Sequence of the earth seen on the set of Jurassic World Domination, as the cameras start to roll

The cameras are rolling again for Jurassic World Domination, while the actors scurry back to the time after having spent two weeks in quarantine.

The production has returned to the studios of Pinewood, Berkshire, United Kingdom, after three months of delays in the filming of international programming.

And it seems that the more recent of the suite of box-office hits will be just as action-packed as the last, with a set of out of to reveal what appears to be a plane fallen to the ground of an arctic landscape.

The casting is placed in quarantine for two weeks after her return to the Uk – in accordance with the guidelines of the government – and now continues with the fifth week of shooting of 20 weeks with strict security protocols in place.

There were fears that the movie has been “plunged into chaos” after the crew members have tested positive for the virus, but the shooting seems to have proceeded without problems.

There are No stars – Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum and Chris Pratt would not have caught Covid-19.

Jurassic World: the Domain, the output of which is scheduled for next year, received a trip to the wood of Pine, as well as sites in Canada and Hawaii. Especially, after its abandonment in march

Pine wood, which includes 16 scenes, 59 of 202 square metres 007 Stage, also has two television studios, both with an area of 8 988 square feet. Jurassic World: Dominion is filmed here and in two other places

In the midst of the global health crisis, Pratt and Dallas Howard were sent home and plans to send them to the uk, where a large part of the film was shot at the Pinewood Studios outside of London, have been suspended.

In addition, the stars of Jurassic Park is back, Neill, Dern and Goldblum have also been prevented from joining, after being registered for the following to appear in a trio for the first time since the original film from 1993.

The sequel of Jurassic Park has been announced as the first big movie to return to work after the stop of the COVID-19, but with “security protocols for rigorous on the spot” by way of directives with regulations post-closure.

A source told the Sun July 10: “It was the last thing that was expected so soon. Everyone was excited with the idea of putting things on the shelf, but this has totally disrupted.

“There are millions and millions of pounds at stake here. No one wants more long delays. “

Despite the claims, a spokesman for Universal told MailOnline: “Any report that indicates that Jurassic World: Dominion has stopped production is categorically false …

The photo above is a set abandoned in the studios of Pinewood, after the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Some of the production companies have closed their own trays to the crisis of the pandemic has intensified in the last few weeks (photo trays)

Several members of the crew of Jurassic World: Dominion has been tested positive for the coronavirus, it has been reported

“The production enters its fifth day of filming today, and we are thrilled to be back in front of the camera in this project is incredible. “

Aerial photos austere march reveal that Jurassic World has been abandoned, while the actors and crew have been sent home after the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The images reveal a desert, with what appears to be fake snow drifts and a background in the section of the camera. The film has been shot in Canada and Hawaii.

The return to the filming comes just days after the writer / director Colin Trevorrow told Empire what the point of this movie was being prepared, but that the judgment had also been beneficial.

Having already filmed some scenes in Canada in march, the film director, 43, said: “For many of us, the Domain was already the largest creative challenge of our lives, before the blockade.

“The filming schedule has really worked to our advantage – the first of the four weeks that we shot at were mostly of the sequences with the dinosaurs.

“This allowed them to gain an advantage over the visual effects and develop some of the most recent articles without the pressure of a looming deadline.”

The film is shot in studios, Pinewood in Buckinghamshire, England. In the photo: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen and Claire

Then he assured the publication: “I am convinced that our [safety] the guidelines that keep us safe. The difficult part will be the construction of a creative environment with all precautions. Once the cameras are rolling, we have to forget our world and live in the world of cinema. It may take a little practice.

Jurassic World: the Domain must be published on the 11th of June next year.