Serena is ” six billion and 743 million stolen “

Thomas Siniecki : posted on Friday 17 April 2020, at 17: 14

Roger Federer did not want to maybe not push Serena Williams to get that far. The latter took him at his word his friend in switzerland, who asked people to film themselves doing volleys against a wall.

Serena Williams has risen to the challenge of Roger Federer volleys against the wall. Even if she does not wear hat, as the rule had been laid down by the Swiss, the U.s. is caught up in explaining her dedication in action : “When ‘Rodgeur initiates a challenge, impossible to escape. I’ve been there now for three days, or four, or five, I don’t know… I’m not going to stop me ! I’m at six billion and 743 million stolen. “Of course, it is not obliged to believe on word the player of the 23 titles of the Grand Slam.

“I won’t give up “

“I’m hungry, I’m tired and I’m thirsty, but I won’t give up,” she continues. And if I can do it all, it is because I play with his racket, he had offered at the Hopman Cup a few years ago. It is great. “Many players, professional or amateur, have responded to the challenge from Roger Federer, including Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena, who had quickly turned that to their sauce. Launched by Andy Murray, they had done the 100 shots together, returning the ball for about a minute.