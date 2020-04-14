Serena Williams and her “victim” preferred

Serena Williams won the Mutua Madrid Open for two consecutive years since the tournament became an event combined WTA / ATP (the women’s tournament was born in 2009, with the reformation, when it was played in may and on clay).

In 2012, Serena won her first title at Caja Magica, beating Victoria Azarenka in two sets with the final score of 6-1 6-3. During these years, Serena seemed invincible: it had probably the best period of his extraordinary career and, in the course of the two years 2012-2013, she was a strong rivalry with the belarusian.

In 2013, she replayed the final of the tournament, this time against his victim preferred her rival Maria Sharapova. Serena won 6-1, 6-4. Like many other times this has happened in the past (and as it happened in the future), Sharapova has not been able to find an antidote to the biggest problem of his fantastic career: Serena Williams.

The Russian, for the umpteenth time, suffered against his rival history, not finding good measures of technical, tactical and mental, and yet lost. Sharapova has retired from tennis a few weeks ago, and his greatest failure in his career may be precisely the many lost matches against Serena (in their head-to-head, Williams leads 20-2).

A curiosity: Serena Williams has won the only edition of the tournament on blue clay in 2012. This is one of the memories of days gone by while the pandemic COVID-19 has led to the suspension of the season over time. The tournament will not be relocated this season, but it will play directly in 2021, without following the line of other events such as the Open de France, which were reprogrammed for the second half of 2020, after the US Open.