Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka-among the 10 most influential women in 2020

Serena Williams, a 23-time champion of a Grand Slam, and Naomi Osaka of Japan have been named among the 10 most influential women in sport for 2020 by iSportconnect. Williams, 38 years, is ranked in the Top 10 of the world and runs after its record 24th title of Grand Slam tennis.

It has also become a great business woman with investments in several enterprises and supports the cause of working mothers since her return to tennis as a mother. Osaka has won 2 titles of Grand Slam and became an icon in Japan and in the world after his decisive victory at the US Open in 2018.

The selection panel of the list included Anna Lockwood, head of global sales – Telstra, Sally Hancock, associate director – Y Sport, and former chair of Women in Sport, Aarti Dabas, former head of the media rights for the ICC, and iSportconnect CEO Sree Varma.

Serena Williams has been named in the list to “ selected because of his overall impact both on the field as the greatest player of all time, but also as a business woman ”. Osaka was chosen for her “two songs from slam and became the female voice strong and a social presence in the sport”.

Others in the list included (in no particular order) –

Simone Biles, a gymnast – Currently, one of the greatest athletes in the world and a voice is constantly increasing for women in the sport. Megan Rapinoe, footballer – Someone who is never afraid to say what she thinks and talk about social problems and who became an eminent figure in women’s sport, especially after his incredible campaign for the women’s world Cup 2019. Ellie Norman, director of marketing and communications, Formula 1 – one of The greatest voices in one of the largest global organisations in the sport and a true leader, in a sport dominated by men stereotyped. Cathy Engelbert, commissioner, WNBA – After overseeing his first season as commissioner of the WNBA in 2019, it will seek to pursue the continued growth of the league this summer. Fatma Samoura, Secretary general of FIFA – Personality key to one of, if not the largest organization in the sport, it is for many years, and continues to be, a leader of the women wishing to enter the sport. Mary Davis, CEO, Special Olympics – Davis directs the Special Olympics as president and CEO since 2016, but is involved in the organization for many years in a variety of roles since she left teaching full-time. Clare Connor, executive director – Women’s Cricket, ECB – Player legend who led his country during his career, Connor has spent several years in the area of governance so that it continues to develop the game of cricket for women and girls in the United Kingdom, has recently conducted a new campaign to transform the sport. Nita Ambani, owner, Mumbai Indians – Ambani led his franchise Mumbai Indians to become the most successful in the history of IPL and has been involved in many sports projects in a variety of sports in the country. The Top 10 list has been pre-selected from a pool of 25 women named earlier.

India’s Sania Mirza was the other tennis player, who has not reached the final 10. The director of strategic planning and operations of the All England Club, Sally Bolton, had also been on the list of 25. Here is a list of those who have not made the final cut.

Preset:

Jeanie Buss, president of THE Lakers. Kim Davis, executive vice-president of the social impact, growth initiatives and legislation, NHL. Marie Donoghue, executive vice-president of the video sports, Amazon. Mithali Raj, captain, cricket team of indian women. Debbie Jevans CBE, executive president, EFL. Sinead El Sibai, vice-president marketing, Dubai Duty Free. Sally Bolton, director of strategic planning and operations, AELTC. Nathalie Boy de la Tour, president, LFP Johanna Wood, president, Football in new zealand. Florence Hardouin, director-general of the French football Federation. Sania Mirza, tennis player, India. Michele Roberts, executive director, National Basketball Players Association. Roxana Mărăcineanu, the French minister of Sports. Amaia Gorostiza, president of SD Eibar. Lesa France Kennedy CEO, International Speedway Corporation.