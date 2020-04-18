“Serena Williams has given me beautiful words”

In the course of his young career, Sofia Kenin has won five titles in singles WTA tour, including one Grand Slam tournament: the Australian Open the year 2020. Following this success, it has reached the position of number four in the world rankings, his best ranking, in march 2020.

She has been named Player, the most improved of the year by the WTA in 2019, making this the first American to win the award since Serena Williams in 1999. She has reached four finals in singles in the WTA list in 2019, three of which she has earned. The championship Kenin played in the Australian Open 2020 has been marked by a victory in his favorite home, and the world number one

1 Ashleigh Barty. Prior to this title, her best result at a Grand Slam tournament came at the Open de France in 2019, where she defeated Serena Williams and reached the fourth round. In the month of February, Kenin has had the opportunity to share the field with Serena Williams at the Fed Cup 2020.

“It was super exciting. I was first welcomed, took me in his arms, said it was so awesome, so proud of me. This meant a lot of things from it. She is my idol, ” said the american tennis player born in Moscow, Kenin. “After losing a tough match, she saw that I was quite depressed, gave me good words.

She said You know what, you just win a Grand Slam, don’t worry, you’re alright “, she added. “Of course I wanted to win. I also tried to help him after my loss, give him some advice before the match.

When she lost, she just wished good luck. After that, she was super excited for us. We just approach us. Yes, we have somehow become friends.” Also during the Fed Cup, the number four world Kenin has also had the chance to guide Williams on how to play more quickly. After the victory of Kenin in doubles, the u.s. team qualified for the final of the Fed Cup 2020.