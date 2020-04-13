Sergio Markarián, former coach of Cruz Azul, waiver of Danube by covid-19











Sergio Markarián, former coach of Blue Cross, resigned from his position as strategist Danubein order that the uruguayan can enjoy a salary in these difficult times for the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“Taking into account that my salary is more or less important, I offered the club the termination of the contract without prejudice to continue giving a hand to the club, in all of the activities that had been initiated”, said the former technical director of The Machine in an interview with the media in Uruguay.

“I wanted to avoid having to Danube more spending and that this would allow the use of that money to fill some other need. It is a situation that hits all over the world and we do not know the changes that will have after,” concluded Sergio Markarián, adding that he has a good relationship with the whole of the Danube.

Sergio have 75 years ago, in 2007 led to The Machine to win the Pan American Cup who faced in the final Boca Juniors and took Cruz Azul to the Final of the Clausura 2008, which he lost to the Santos club after a marker 3-2.

