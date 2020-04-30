Series and movies on OCS in may 2020 : Anna, I Know This Much Is True… – News Series

The month of may there are still a lot of innovations on SCO with “Betty”, the television adaptation of the feature film by Crystal Moselle (“Skate Kitchen”), and “I Know This Much Is True”, a mini-series with Mark Ruffalo in a double role.

MAY 02, : Betty – Season 1 (US+24) Comedy

Television Adaptation of the feature film by Crystal Moselle Skate Kitchen, Betty propels us to New York, in a group of young women operating in the universe, male, skateboarding. They are called Janay, Honeybear, Kirt, Indigo and Camille. Very different from each other, they share a common passion for snowsports.

MAY 11, : I Know This Much Is True – Season 1 (US+24) Drama

The fates of two twin brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, in the America of the second half of the Twentieth century. The six episodes of this mini-series is adapted from the successful novel by Wally Lamb. To give life to the characters, the production has relied on a casting tantalizing between Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’donnell, or Archie Panjabi.

Devils – Season 1 (US+24) Drama / thriller

Run – Season 1 (US+24) Romantic comedy

Insecure – Season 4 (US+24) Comedy

Westworld – Season 3 Thriller / science-fiction

The Plot Against America – Season 1 Drama / science-fiction

Avenue 5 – Season 1 Comedy / science-fiction

Larry and his navel – the complete series Comedy

Soon on OCS

After his sitcom biting Chewing Gum, Michaela Coel will soon on OCS I May Destroy You, a new series exploring the issue of sexual consent. Subscribers will also be knowledge in a few weeks (22nd June to be precise) of Perry Mason. And it’s Matthew Rhys, seen before in The Americans or Brothers & Sisters, which give life to the lawyer immortalized on tv by Raymond Burr. This new version produced by Robert Downey Jr in person, we will embark in the Los Angeles of the 1930s.

HBO Matthew Rhys aka “Perry Mason”.



The main films to come

01 MAY : Romulus and Remus – The first king

02 MAY : Lola and her brothers and sisters

02 MAY: Luna

05 MAY : the Alpha – The Right To Kill

10 MAY : The Florida Project

13 MAY : Inseparable

MAY 14 : Under The Silver Lake

17 MAY : Mustang

18 MAY : At the Post !

MAY 20 : Anna

MAY 20 : the daughters of The sun

21 MAY : Drive

MAY 23 : The good intentions