Series / Dare Me (season 1) : critical

Synopsis : An exploration of female friendship and sisterhood, envying the loyalties, in the high school of a small town in the Midwest, from the point of view of two young women, cheerleaders, friends, but always competing. When a new coach arrived in the team to enable them to move to the next level, nothing goes to happen like before. And when a suicide occurs, it is any town that will end up upside down…

♥♥♥♥ ♥

After the Spanish Elitethe uk Sex Education and the Italian BabyNetflix has a new series to the sauce highschool american, which is devoted to teens and their ruthless world. Available from the 20th of march on the platform, Dare Me delves into the daily mind of a cheerleading team talented, driven by a new coach, the mysterious Colette French. If on paper, the program aired in December 2019 on the channel USA Network will brew a lot of clichés of the genre worthy of a bad tv movie, fiction adapted from the novel black Naughty Girls Megan Abbott is surprising. The plot follows a trio of young women : Beth Cassidy (Marlo Kelly)captain of the team in the throes of a violent family dispute, her best friend Addy Hanlon (Herizen F. Guardiola) that follows it as its shadow in every mischief, and the secret Colette (Willa Fitzgerald), coach model to life tidy. Behind this umpteenth chronicle a high school student hides a dark side which will quickly drift towards the dramatic thriller, up to a switch in the polar. As programs of the same vein, Dare Me be eaten slowly at first. We tasted with a degree of caution, which is justified by its framework outdated and an air of déjà vu-the backcombing hair a little rough in the locker room -, before that its shadows and its atmosphere cryptically does not make it addictive. Previously proposed feature-length film, with Natalie Portman in the role of Colette French, the adaptation of serial of the book in part developed by its novelist is a great success.

The first ten episodes of the season weave a narrative to the latent malaise, in which the voltage is deaf is more and more involved. The ambiguous relationships between the protagonists in this environment toxic, plagued by rivalries, strengthen the knots of narrative whose interest is strengthened as the fog dissipates around Colette French. Epicenter of a curiosity and desires unacknowledged, the coach perfect cultivates the mystery by leading a double life not consistent with his temperament. The attraction that it generates allows it to enjoy a degree of control over its students. A dangerous game that could well turn against the latter.

The series just like the best-selling play of the lofted surface, harmless, to build up the false pretenses. A rare thing in the fictions of the same ilk, the cheerleading (or cheerleaders) are in the foreground instead of just being a group appendix intended to enhance the practice of american football. It reveals the basics of this demanding discipline where excellent teenage girls, who are already true athletes local. The women, their strengths and their weaknesses are the driving force of this escalation of ambitions and of suffering, which is intensified sharply in the last few episodes.

The unexpected twist that takes the season, which covers only part of the story, will allow the second to fully exploit this climate of anxiety and the redistribution of the cards suggested by the final. In spite of some lengths that make his narrative, redundant, Dare Me is a drama, sulphur, cradled by a gentle cruelty, cleverly written by its two autrices main, Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore, the screenwriter of Better Things and producer of Californication.

DARE ME

Dissemination : available since 20 march

String/ Platform : Netflix USA Network

Creation : Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore, based on the novel Dare Me Megan Abbott

With : Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Rob Heaps, Zach Roerig, Paul Fitzgerald, Alison Thornton

Duration : 10 episodes 42-53 minutes

