Series : “Defending Jacob” and “Trying”, two nice surprises on the Apple TV+

The streaming platform of Apple was launched on the 1st November last. With flagship product in the series of ” the Morning Show “, worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who has struggled to convince. Other securities most successful as ” Dickinson “, “Used” or “Little America” have nevertheless proved the quality of the original contents, Apple TV+. It now plans to acquire existing catalogs to meet its more than 10 million subscribers around the world.

In the abundant supply of platforms of online videos, Apple TV+ can’t compete with the giants of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+. Even if its subscription is not very expensive (7 days free and then eur 4.99 per month) and that one year is offered to the new purchasers of an Apple product, its catalog, which only contains programs produced exclusively for the platform, is fairly small. However, we recommend you the series “Defending Jacob” and ” Trying “, two beautiful successes that have recently become available.

“Defending Jacob” plays with the doubt

On paper, "Defending Jacob" has already something to appeal. Chris Evans (" Captain America ") and Michelle Dockery (" Downton Abbey ") as headliner, embody the parents of Jacob, a teenager who is suspected of having stabbed to death one of his classmates. The series is an adaptation of a novel of the american writer William Landay which has sold more than 500,000 copies in the world. The originality of the point of departure is that Andy Barber, played by Chris Evans, is the substitute of the public prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the murder before his son becomes the suspect n°1.

Seven of the eight episodes are already available on the platform, the outcome will be posted next Friday. A thousand questions arise in the thread of the plot, but the main — Jacob is he guilty or innocent ? — what make crazy as the doubt is pervasive. We should acknowledge the performance of the young’jaeden Martell in the title role, seen in the movie “It”, adapted from Stephen King’s it. The ambiguity that it confers on its character is one of the strong points of “Defending Jacob” which will delight lovers of thriller with the atmosphere tense and intimate.

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 4/5

“Trying” makes you smile around the adoption

There is no need to say, the British have a gift for comedy. In ” Trying “, Nikki and Jason are two thirty-somethings who wish to have a child. But, when nature makes things difficult, they decide to embark on a process of adoption, without imagining all the pitfalls that await them.

Despite the lack of originality in some situations, the innocence of the hero and some springs comical goods felt of “Trying” which make its charm. Most importantly, the chemistry between the actors, Esther Smith, and Rafe Spall makes a deeply endearing. In eight episodes of 28 minutes, these two heroes far from perfect laugh as many of them as the absurdity that surrounds them and are going through moments of doubt sometimes heart-rending. A series that does a lot of good by its simplicity.