series, movies, documentaries… what’s new June 2020 not to miss (VIDEO)

To make wait movie buffs in the meantime the reopening of the theaters on 22 June, Canal+ will a big cinema program in June. As of the 2nd of June, it will start with Two me Cédric Klapisch. On 5 June, we shall find Will Smith in Gemini Man then Pierre Niney in Save or perish the next day. Room 212 Christophe Honoré will be available from June 9, Venom with Tom Hardy on 12 June, and Roubaix, a light with the Césarisé Roschdy Zem on the 16th of June. And the duo Géraldine Nakache-Leila Bekhti re-formed in I’ll go where you go on the 23rd of June.

A cycle Claude Lelouch…

And other movie events of the month on Canal, a cycle Claude Lelouch with 13 movies available, including The virtue of the unknowns (excluded Channel, never to be released as soon as June 13. In the program : The most beautiful years of life, From one film to the other, Novel station, 11’09″01 – September 11, A man and a woman, twenty years already, Another man another chance, If I had to redo, The rogue, A man who pleases me, Life, love, death, Live for live, Edith and Marcel, Viva the life and Attention bandits. Finally, the availability of the following movies : Kirikou 1, 2 and 3 (from 1 June), Wedding Nightmare (4 June), Wallace and Gromit : the mystery of the rabbit-werewolf (June 5), Hotel Transylvania 3 (13 June), The Turkey (June 19), Shaun the sheep : the farm against attack (June 19), Late Night (June 21), Savage (24 June), or The municipal, too much is too much ! (June 27)

Blanche Gardin to honour…

Side series, the series Cardinal 4 (from 1st June) and Pen 15 (from 15 June) arrive just as (finally) the season 2 of The Twilight Zone : the fourth dimension (starting June 25). Side documentaries include Yolove (June 4) by Lisa Azuelos and Banksy wanted (June 17). And on the side of entertainment, an evening Blanche Gardin on 3 June on Channel with the shows Good night White and It is necessary that I speak to you. Antoine de Caunes will continue his tour of Gaul, with one stage in the Grand (June 10). And finally, the show Guillermo Guiz has a good background will be available on June 24. More info the site of Canal+