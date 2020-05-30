series, movies, documentaries… what’s new June 2020 not to miss (VIDEO)

To make wait the movie-goers waiting for the reopening of the theaters on 22 June, Canal+ will offer a big cinema program in June. As of the 2nd of June, it will start with Two me of Cédric Klapisch. On 5 June, we shall find Will Smith in a Gemini Man and Pierre Niney in to Save or perish the next day. Room 212 from Christophe Honoré will be available from June 9, Venom with Tom Hardy on June 12, and Roubaix, a light with the Césarisé Roschdy Zem on 16 June. And the duo Géraldine Nakache-Leila Bekhti is reformed in I’ll go where you’ll go to 23 June.

A cycle Claude Lelouch…

And other movie events of the month on Canal, a cycle Claude Lelouch with 13 movies available, including The virtue of the unexpected (excluded Channel, never to be released as soon as June 13. In the program : The most beautiful years of a lifetime, From one film to the other, Roman station, 11’09″01 – September 11, a man and A woman, twenty years already, another man another chance, If it was to do over again, The rogue, A man who pleases me, life, love, death, Live to live, Edith and Marcel, Viva life and Attention bandits. Finally, the availability of the following films : Kirikou 1, 2 and 3 (starting June 1), Wedding Nightmare (June 4), Wallace and Gromit : the mystery-rabbit (June 5), Hotel Transylvania 3 (13 June), Turkey (June 19), Shaun the sheep : the farm against attack (June 19), Late Night (21 June), Savage (June 24), or The municipal, too much is too much ! (June 27)

