Series: Perry Mason is back at the helm – News Entertainment: Television



[*]

After “MacGyver” or “Magnum”, here’s a reboot of more of a series focusing on a character: “Perry Mason”. The brilliant lawyer, that Raymon Burr had incarnated by from 1957 to 1966 and then from 1985 to 1995, is back on the 21st of June, and the first trailer has been unveiled.

Unfortunately, one might be tempted to say. But the project is coming from the famous HBO, one is entitled to expect something of quality. Moreover, this new “Perry Mason” is not transposed to our times: it returns to the origins, based on the novels of Erle Stanley Gardner.

Los Angeles in the 1930s

The action takes place in 1932, in Los Angeles. While the United States recover from the Great Depression, the city is in full boom: oil, olympic Games, evangelical fervor… But when the deal of the decade happens on the office of Perry Mason, the young lawyer will begin in a quest for truth that will reveal the fractures in the City of Angels. And at the same time open the open the way for the proper redemption of Mason.

The proposed reboot of “Perry Mason” was for a long time in the office of HBO. The chain was first announced heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. and the showrunner Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) at the bar before the review of its plans. It is finally Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) who takes on the title role. Robert Downey Jr., he is co-producer of the series with his wife, Susan Downey.

L. F.