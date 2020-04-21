Series: Perry Mason is back at the helm – News Entertainment: Television

After “MacGyver” or “Magnum”, here’s a reboot of more of a series focusing on a character: “Perry Mason”. The brilliant lawyer, that Raymon Burr had incarnated by from 1957 to 1966 and then from 1985 to 1995, is back on the 21st of June, and the first trailer has been unveiled.
Unfortunately, one might be tempted to say. But the project is coming from the famous HBO, one is entitled to expect something of quality. Moreover, this new “Perry Mason” is not transposed to our times: it returns to the origins, based on the novels of Erle Stanley Gardner.
Los Angeles in the 1930s
The action takes place in 1932, in Los Angeles. While the United States recover from the Great Depression, the city is in full boom: oil, olympic Games, evangelical fervor… But when the deal of the decade happens on the office of Perry Mason, the young lawyer will begin in a quest for truth that will reveal the fractures in the City of Angels. And at the same time open the open the way for the proper redemption of Mason.
The proposed reboot of “Perry Mason” was for a long time in the office of HBO. The chain was first announced heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. and the showrunner Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) at the bar before the review of its plans. It is finally Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) who takes on the title role. Robert Downey Jr., he is co-producer of the series with his wife, Susan Downey.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change_sms_verify() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_sms_change_Ver = $.trim($("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
function auto_login_email(data) {
$(".commentFBlogin").hide();
$(".commentOhnelogin").hide();
var html = '';
var name = data.user.first_name +' '+ data.user.last_name;
html += 'Bienvenue, '+ name +' ';
html += 'Soumettre Commentaire';
html += 'Déconnecter ';
html += 'Gérer le profil';
html += '';
html += '';
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html(html);
set_logged_in_cookie(data);
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_noFb() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_firstName = $.trim($("#fbFormN_firstName").val());
var fbFormN_surname = $.trim($("#fbFormN_surname").val());
var fbFormN_zip = $.trim($("#fbFormN_zip").val());
var fbFormN_location = $.trim($("#fbFormN_location").val());
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
if ($("#fbFormN_password").length) {
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password").val());
}
if ($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").length) {
var fbFormN_password_confirm = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").val());
}
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var messageReg = fbForm_message.length > 1;
var nameReg = !(fbFormN_firstName.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_surname.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_firstName.length > 1 && fbFormN_surname.length > 1;
// dont check for ZIP, cause of foreign countries
//var locReg = !(fbFormN_zip.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_zip.length > 1 && fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var locReg = !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/))&& fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/; // /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-+])+@(([a-zA-Z0-9-])+.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/;
var password_params = '';
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_email() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
// some jquery UI functions
function fbLoginDisplay(loginState) {
$(document).ready(function(){
if (loginState == true) {
$(".notloggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".loggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show();
}
else {
$(".loggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".notloggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").hide();
if ($("#commentLoggedInEmail").length) {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
}});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function fbDomInsert(username, uid, token) {
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#fbUserRealName").html(username);
var imgHtml= "";
$("#fbUserProfilePicture").html(imgHtml);
$("#fbForm_realName").val(username);
$("#fbForm_userId").val(uid);
$("#fbForm_userToken").val(token);
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function loginDrop() {
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#commentLogin').slideDown();
$("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows", 6);
$("#commentsForm_send").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "");
$("#commentsForm_send_email").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#fbForm_message").val("");
$('#fbForm_message').removeAttr("onclick");
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function doOnFbConnect() {
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show(); // for comments below: display checkbox to choose if recommended comments get published on facebook
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function log(msg){
if (typeof console === 'undefined') {
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
}
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// main
// fb auth
var fbAccessToken = '';
var fbUserID = '';
var fbUserName = '';
FBcomments.initFb();
var nnFBloggedIn = check_nnCookie();
if (nnFBloggedIn == true) {
fbLoginDisplay(true);
// Bind to set the fadeout of form labels when clicked or focused
$('.sbsLabel label').each(function () {
var thisFor = $(this).attr('for');
var thisClass = $(this).attr('class');
inputFocus(thisFor, thisClass);
});
// some form display handling
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').show();
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','inline');
});
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').hide();
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','inline');
});
// display login data on start
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html()) {
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html().length >= 2){ // && $("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows") > 2
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
}
}
// clear textarea
$("#fbForm_message").val('');
// submit buttons , disable on on reload
$("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true");
// set checkboxes
$('#fbForm_publishOnFB').attr('checked', true);
$('.recommendCommentPublishOnFb').attr('checked', true);
$('#disclaimerConfirmBtn').attr('checked', false);
// fixes a tiny bug: if values are prefilled on reload they should not be grey
var myFbFormIds = ['fbFormN_firstName', 'fbFormN_surname', 'fbFormN_zip', 'fbFormN_location', 'fbFormN_email', 'fbFormN_password', 'fbFormN_password_confirm'];
for (var ii=0;ii < myFbFormIds.length; ii++) {
if ($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).length) {
if (!($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).val().match(/[*]/))) {
$("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).css('color','#000000');
};
}
}
$('.comment_signup_form_toggle').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_signup_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.comment_form_forgot_password').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_password_reset_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.emailLogoutButton').live('click', function() {
delete_cookie('comment_login_details_email');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$(".commentFBlogin").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#show_update_phone').live('click', function() {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$("#comment_login_form").hide();
$("#change_phonenumber").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#commentsForm_send_email').live('click', function() {
if (commentNotSent) {
commentsForm_send_email();
}
});
$('#emailManageAccount').live('click', function () {
var customer_id = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var login_email_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST",
dataType: "json",
cache: false,
url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html",
async: true,
data: "action=login_manage_account&customer_id="+customer_id+"&email="+encodeURIComponent(login_email_email)+"&token="+login_email_token,
error: function(){ },
success: function(data){
if (data.code == 0) {
setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass);
}
else if (data.code == 1) {
$('#manageAccount').html(data.message);
$('#manageAccount').show();
}
}
});
});
});
[*]