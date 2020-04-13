Series: Twenty years of the lesin that he did fear for the career of Ronaldo: “it Was a real calvary”

The April 12, 2000, for 20 years, it faltered the foundations of the ‘planet football’. Ronaldo Lus Nazrio de Lima did ‘crack’. The former player of Real Madrid and Barcelona -considered then the best in the world – is parti the tendn patella of his right knee in the first leg of the final of ‘Coppa’ against Lazio.

‘Ronie’ is santigu three times before entering the field in the 58′ with 2-1 against, and, six minutes later, when he tried to dribble Couto with the same maneuver was ‘sitting’ to Marchegiani in the final of the UEFA Cup won, just before the Lazio in 1998, is broke.

The ‘eternal smile’ Ronaldo is getting as she wept inconsolably, trying to cover her face. Panucci is ech hand to the head, Zamorano prayed, Simeone -had been companions in the Inter – was trying to comfort him on the stretcher and Lippi, who already had made three changes, was handing out signs completely dislocated.

They had just broken up, in the words of the doctor Guilln, “the structure ms soft ms serious that there is”. The tendn that enables to the knee for running, kicking, haggle. No one dressed the hand in the fire for his career. Not even the manager to operate in Pars, the doctor Grard Saillant: “Miracles do not exist. You need at least eight months of recovery before returning to play, and even as I can’t say, neither I nor anyone else, to return to play. Be, in any case, a process long and difficult”.

His history, since then, not invited to the optimism. The knees of Ronaldo were in question. Only 144 days before, on the 11th of November, it was broken partially the same tendn during an Inter-Lecce. In the Christmas of 1996, I suffered a “rare disease” in the knees, that referral in a tendonitis permanent. Corticosteroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory became a companion of travel is inseparable from its low in Eindhoven.

“All is the fault of the PSV. They gave him steroids when he was a cro. The result was that his musculature ahab to be incompatible with the structure of your knee”he laments Bernardino Santi, excoordinador of the anti-doping fight of the Confederacin Brasilea Football (CBF).

I started a torture physical and psychological endless -up to Pel him to visit to give minimum – that started to give its fruits the march 8, 2001, when Ronaldo received the high medical. Participated in several friendly -August 19, marc a goal Enymba nigerian-, but not reapareci in official matches until the 4th of November… against Lecce!

The lesin dibuj a new ‘Fenmeno’. “If it wasn’t for the injuries, Ronaldo habra been the ms big of the story”, ensuring Diego Maradona in Russia 2018. The numbers invite us to think that he was on the way of them. When I broke the patella, with 23 years and three months, amounted to 233 targets. Gol widely Messi (148) and Cristiano Ronaldo (115) with the same age. “Sufr two injuries gravsimas -in 2008, I broke the patella of his left knee with Milan – I took three years of career, which left me with scars… and made me anticipate the end of my career,” lamented the 13 of November of 2011 to announce its farewell.

Ronaldo, after the lesin, limit his radio of action -no, it comes back to rushing stampedes of 50 metres as against Compostela- without missing a pice of effectiveness in front of the rival goal, nor the power of his attack. Nor disip of his great goal: to play the World cup 2002 and ‘avenge’ the ‘fading’ suffered in the final of France’98. Scolari, against a good part of public opinion, gave it 45 minutes in a friendly against Yugoslavia on march 27. “I don’t want to enter if Ronaldo est playing or not with Inter, because that will corresponds to Hctor Cuper”, was justified ‘Felipao’. Wearing without to play with ‘canarinhá from the October 9, 1999 versus the Netherlands.

He came right to the appointment, but, since its debut in Korea and Japan’02, Ronaldo vaticin what was to come. Marc a goal against Turkey before you leave the field completely emptied the 73 minutes: “I am below the level of my team. An I missing parties of rhythm and improve the state physicist, but has been specially re-mark in a World”.

The continual accusations about his physical led to Ronaldo to put on a sort of ‘doormat’ for the hairstyle before the end of 2002. “My groin was hurting, I was at 60% of my possibilities. Everyone talked about my problems physical, so you say that during the World cup they will talk about another topic, my hair cut,” he recalls.

Two goals ms in the final against Germany (0-2) brought to Brazil to be proclaimed pentacampeona in the world and Ronaldo to become the top scorer with ms goals (8) since 1970. Recovering, besides, the title of best player in the world. “Working two years and a half to recover from my injuries and God reserv this gives, for m and for the national team of Brazil”, stated proud.

He did not forget, however, where vein. “It was a real calvary. A little too hard. My family, the physio and the doctors encouraged me to persevere, and vali’s worth it. Thus, I became a father for the first time in those das and this was for m a estmulo importantsimo. The birth of my son Ronald gave me the strength she needed to endure that torture, endless”, admits in an interview with FIFA.com.

Seala, that is, that during your recovery you never thought to hang up the boots: “To tell the truth, jams I pas by the head that could be the end of my career, futbolstica. Never albergu doubt about my return. And never dud for a second that the long ordeal, rehabilitation and pain valdran worth it.”