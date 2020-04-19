Series US to see absolutely in April 2020

Coronavirus requires, the broadcast program of the tv series is greatly disturbed, and especially in the United States, where the health situation is particularly serious.

In the Face of this actuality exceptional, television channels and platforms of streaming are forced to adapt. If many shoots have already been suspended, like Fargo or The Walking Dead: the World Beyond, pushing the imminent launch of some shows, others on the contrary should not be impacted by the problem. Then, in April, containment, we offer you to discover a selection of series won’t want to miss.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

After the success of the series mother, Penny Dreadful, the american channel Showtime has ordered a spin-off true to the universe set up here. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels no longer takes place, however, in victorian England, but, on the contrary, at the heart of the Los Angeles 30 years. These will include Natalie Dormer at the head of the casting, one could also see in Game Of Thrones or Elementary, instead of the superb (and French) Eva Green.

Despite many similarities, the series also seems to have its own identity, more in the spirit of a black fleece than a fiction horror. There is no doubt, however, that the quality will be at the rendez-vous ! To discover from 26 April.

Defending Jacob

In this series of Apple TV+, one finds a face well known to movie lovers of super-heroes, Chris Evans. Far from his character now famous Captain America, the actor is interested today, to roles more complex, as it has already proven in At loggerheads. With Defending Jacob, the unforgettable Steve Rogers dives here in the role of a father overwhelmed, who does everything in his power to save his 14 year old son of a judicial condemnation, after he had been accused of the murder of a friend. A series that promises to be gripping and moving, which we have already been able to have a taste in this trailer. Available from the 24th of April.

Mrs. America

Certainly one of the series the most anticipated of this month, Mrs. America is a show decidedly feminist in the casting that would fade to more of a production. Led by the amazing Cate Blanchett, accompanied by Rose Byrne or Sarah Paulson, this fiction follows the incredible story of a woman antiféministe, Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett), who was actively campaigning against abortion and gender equality. Figure of conservatism in american, it is known to be opposed to Gloria Steinem (Byrne), his exact opposite. A series promising, although quite amazing I must say. Released from the 16th of April on Canal+.

The other unmissable events of April…

Except for these three productions particularly expected, other upcoming launches are also worthy of our attention. This is for example the case with :