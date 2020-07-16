Sessions of outdoor cinema every Thursday in the Abbey of Saint Germain of Auxerre

“Oh, the beautiful canvas” 2020 offers 7 sessions of outdoor cinema during the summer . It happens on Thursday , in the cloister of the abbey of Saint-Germain of Auxerre. Free sessions, to the extent of the availability of seats. Here is the program:

-Thursday, July 16 at 22h : “Intouchables” by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache (2011). Duration 1h52. With François Cluzet and Omar Sy

-Thursday, July 23, at 22h : the Arnacoeur Pascal Chaumeil (2010). Duration 1 hour and 45 minutes. With Romain Duris and Vanessa Paradis

-Thursday, July 30, at 22h : E. T the extraterrestrial directed by Steven Spielberg (1982). Duration 2h00. With Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace

-Thursday, August 6th at 22h : the land of Damien Chazelle (2016). The duration of 2h08. With Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

-Thursday, August 13, at 22h : OSS 117, Cairo, nest of espionage Michel Hazavanicius (2006). Duration 1h39. With Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo

-Thursday, 20 August at 21 : 30, the women on The 6th floor, by Philippe Le Guay (2011). Duration 1h46. With Fabrice Luchini and Sandrine Kiberlain

-Thursday, 27 August at 21: 30 : Why do I not eat my father by Jamel Debouze (2015) -. Duration of 1 hour and 35 minutes. With Jamel Debouze and Mélissa Theuriau

For the cinema under the stars in Auxerre, the ideal is to arrive an hour before the opening. Chairs and loungers are provided. It is free and no reservations are required , but the number of places is limited. The costume and the accessories of connection with the film’s theme is highly recommended. Information 03 86 18 02 90