‘Sex and the City’ reboot works on HBO Max

A reboot of the Sex And The City series, with original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, is reportedly in the works on HBO Max.

The New York Post gossip column Page Six quoted a “well-positioned industry insider” as telling them that a “limited series reboot” is coming to the streaming service.

While Sarah, Kristin, and Cynthia are said to be returning, Kim Cattrall, who has repeatedly said she has no interest in reprising her role as Samantha Jones for a reboot, apparently will not. Cattrall and Parker were also involved in a public dispute following the death of the former’s brother in 2018.

Despite Kim’s disinterest in a reboot, Sarah, who also acted as a producer on the series, previously told Entertainment Tonight that she would be willing to return as she alters ego Carrie Bradshaw.

“I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘review,'” he said. “I’d like to see where everyone is. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media. Plus sexual politics and the #MeToo and Times Up movement… I think Carrie Bradshaw would be so eager to share her feelings and thoughts. “

Representatives for Parker and HBO Max have yet to comment on the reboot report.